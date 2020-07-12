Aberdeen coffee shop owner says premises won’t reopen and is selling ‘entire contents’ for £15,000

An Aberdeen cafe owner has said she has taken the tough decision not to reopen after more than four years in business.

Liz Cairns opened Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen on Palmerston Road in 2015, however in February she announced that the beloved cafe had been put on the market, sharing that she was stepping back for personal reasons.

It was hoped someone would snap the business so it could continue to operate, however Liz was unable to secure a sale so she has now decided to sell the entire contents of the coffee shop.

In a Facebook post she said everything “from cookers to cake stands, coffee machines to coffee cups” was being sold for £15,000.

She wrote: “Well, we kind of knew it was coming….sadly Sweet Mumma’s have taken the decision not to re-open and we are really disappointed that we won’t be there to welcome all our customers back to the offices.

“As you know we were up for sale prior to lock-down and we had an amazing response to this but we weren’t able to secure a sale at that time.

“I am now looking to sell the entire contents of the coffee shop…whole kit and caboodle from cookers to cake stands, coffee machines to coffee cups.

“Anyone looking to start a coffee shop, its a great opportunity to start up for not a massive amount. The big equipment alone would cost approx £30k, but you can have that and everything else for £15,000 ono – buyer to arrange uplift. Sold as seen.

Please be aware this offer is only available for the next couple of weeks as I will need to have the coffee shop stripped prior to giving up my lease on the 7th August.

“Massive thanks to our amazing customers and staff past and present for supporting us over the last 5-ish years we couldn’t have done it without you!”

Liz said she was looking forward to some time away from the hectic day-to-day life of the coffee shop – but said she is leaving with treasured memories.

She added: “There are a lot of very special memories from the last four-and-a-half years which I will be able to look back on.

“Even though I started the business at a really terrible time, as the downturn was starting to bite, the whole experience has been amazing. Owning a coffee shop is a tough business to be in but there is nothing I would change about it.”