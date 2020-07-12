Aberdeen coffee shop owner says premises won’t reopen and is selling ‘entire contents’ for £15,000

An Aberdeen cafe owner has said she has taken the decision not to reopen after more than four years in business.

Liz Cairns opened Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen on Palmerston Road in 2015, however in February she announced that the beloved cafe had been put on the market sharing that she was stepping back for personal reasons.

Liz is now looking to sell the entire contents of the coffee shop “from cookers to cake stands, coffee macines to coffee cups” for £15,000 after being unable to secure a sale.

In a Facebook post she said: “Well, we kind of knew it was coming….sadly Sweet Mumma’s have taken the decision not to re-open and we are really disappointed that we won’t be there to welcome all our customers back to the offices.

“As you know we were up for sale prior to lock-down and we had an amazing response to this but we weren’t able to secure a sale at that time.

“I am now looking to sell the entire contents of the coffee shop…whole kit and caboodle from cookers to cake stands, coffee machines to coffee cups.

“Anyone looking to start a coffee shop, its a great opportunity to start up for not a massive amount. The big equipment alone would cost approx £30k, but you can have that and everything else for £15,000 ono – buyer to arrange uplift. Sold as seen.

Please be aware this offer is only available for the next couple of weeks as I will need to have the coffee shop stripped prior to giving up my lease on the 7th August.

“Massive thanks to our amazing customers and staff past and present for supporting us over the last 5 ish years we couldn’t have done it without you! Liz x”