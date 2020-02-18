Aberdeen coffee shop owner in shock at support after putting business up for sale

The owner of an Aberdeen coffee shop admitted she has been stunned by an outpouring of support since announcing she was putting the business up for sale.

Liz Cairns, the owner of Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen, told customers she had decided to step away in a social media post last week.

Since then, her post has been viewed thousands of times – with dozens of messages of support.

Liz, who opened the coffee shop more than four years ago, said she is selling up to allow someone else to take the reins and bring “fresh energy” to the business.

But she will still be around to provide a helping hand to those who take over her successful enterprise.

Liz said: “It’s time for new energy to come in and take it onwards to the next level and we have already had so many inquiries from people who are looking to take it on.

“There is the potential for someone to come in and really take it to the next level.

“We have had lots of lovely messages and comments from our customers which we really appreciate.

“They obviously feel the same way about us as we do about them and it is really touching.”

Liz is now looking forward to some time away from the hectic day-to-day life of the coffee shop – but said she is leaving with treasured memories.

She added: “There are a lot of very special memories from the last four-and-a-half years which I will be able to look back on.

“Even though I started the business at a really terrible time, as the downturn was starting to bite, the whole experience has been amazing. Owning a coffee shop is a tough business to be in but there is nothing I would change about it.

“Moving forward, I will still be around in the short-term to help whoever takes over and show them the ropes.”

Anyone interested in taking over should message Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen on Facebook, here.