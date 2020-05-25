Aberdeen coastguard’s warning after string of call-outs

The Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Team is urging north-east residents to be careful after a number of incidents during lockdown.

A statement from Coastguard Rescue said: “Over the last week teams across the area have been tasked to a number of coastal incidents, many of which have involved multiple agencies in the response.

“Officers from Montrose and Arbroath responded to a teenager stuck at the base of cliffs after tombstoning with a group of friends.

“RNLI Arbroath were able to recover the person to safety. Tombstoning is an incredibly dangerous activity. Remember you can’t always see what’s under the water.”

“Officers from Banff and Portsoy assisted Scottish Ambulance Service to evacuate a casualty off the beach at Banff.

“Whilst walking locally a simple slip while crossing a small burn left the casualty with hip and head injuries.

“Remember the guidelines are in place to keep us and you safe. The coast will still be there when all this is done.”