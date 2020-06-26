Coastguard called out following reports of person missing in Aberdeen river

Two Coastguard rescue helicopters were called out yesterday following reports of a person missing in an Aberdeen river.

Officers from Aberdeen and Cruden Bay, along with Aberdeen Lifeboats, were also dispatched to the River Don.

A group swimming in the tidal area near the mouth of the River Don had lost sight of one of their group.

Fearing for their safety, they immediately raised the alarm.

However, the person was located quickly by the group.

The emergency response was stood down en-route although officers from the Aberdeen Coastguard team arrived on scene to establish contact with the group and ensure no further assistance was required.

A statement from the coastguard hailed the group for acting so quickly in the situation.

It read: “Prompt action when fearing for one of the group meant a swift mobilisation of an emergency response by HM Coastguard. In a situation like this seconds can save lives.

“When swimming in coastal open water, understand your environment, tides and currents. Know where local emergency equipment is and keep each other safe.

If someone gets into difficulty don’t delay calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard.”