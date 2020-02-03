Aberdeen coach who invented the football dugout to be honoured

A former Aberdeen coach who invented the football dugout could be honoured with a plaque at his former home.

Donald Colman played for the Dons for 13 years in the early 20th Century, becoming captain.

He saw active service with the Gordon Highlanders in the First World War and then became a coach at Norwegian side Bergen.

Upon returning to the north-east in 1931, he brought back with him many football training innovations, focused on a player’s footwork.

He then introduced the dugout – a place for coaches to sit on the halfway line – ideal for trainers to see the players’ skills at foot level.

The Pittodrie dugouts were quickly replicated throughout Scotland and the UK, inspired by Colman’s idea.

Colman sadly died due to tuberculosis in 1942.

His great-granddaughter is Rachel Corsie – the Scotland women’s team captain.

During his time as a coach in the city, Colman lived with his family at 342 King Street.

Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust has asked Aberdeen City Council if a commemorative plaque honouring Colman’s memory can be placed there.

According to a new report, the wording of the plaque would be: “Donald Colman 1878-1942, Captain and Trainer of Aberdeen FC. Inventor of the Football Dugout. Lived here.’

The report added: “The trust as promoters of the plaque would bear responsibility for obtaining all required statutory and third party consents.”

Members of the council’s city growth and governance committee will decide at its meeting on Thursday whether to grant permission.

The committee’s convenor Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “It is fantastic for the city to be able to celebrate the great lives of our notable residents.

“Plaques like this allow visitors and younger residents to learn about Aberdeen’s proud heritage.”