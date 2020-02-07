Show Links
Aberdeen coach and dugout inventor Donald Colman honoured with plaque

by Jamie Hall
07/02/2020, 12:21 pm
Donald Colman invented the dugout
A pioneering Aberdeen coach who invented the football dugout will be honoured after councillors gave the go-ahead for a plaque to be installed at his former home.

Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee has approved the nod to Donald Colman, who captained the Pittodrie side during a 13-year playing spell in the early 20th Century.

After serving in the First World War, Colman coached in Norway before returning to the north-east and inventing the dugout – which was copied by teams around the world.

Donald Colman, Aberdeen FC

He lived with his family at 342 King Street while coaching the Dons – where the plaque will be installed.

His great-granddaughter Rachel Corsie is now captain of the Scotland women’s team.

A spokesman for Aberdeen FC said: “Donald Colman is a huge figure in our history and it is absolutely fantastic that he has been recognised by having a plaque installed at his former home.

“Congratulations must go to the Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust whose work made sure this could happen.”

The wording of the plaque would be: “Donald Colman 1878-1942, Captain and Trainer of Aberdeen FC. Inventor of the Football Dugout. Lived here.”

The committee’s convenor Douglas Lumsden said last week: “It is fantastic for the city to be able to celebrate the great lives of our notable residents.

“Plaques like this allow visitors and younger residents to learn about Aberdeen’s proud heritage.”

