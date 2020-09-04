Aberdeen clinical director calls for support amid fears of spike of mental health referrals for children

A mental health centre director has called for more government support amid concerns rising numbers of children will need help.

Dr Lynne Taylor, clinical director of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in Grampian, said medics expected a spike in the number of referrals in the coming months.

New statistics show the number of children referred to mental health services from across the region almost halved from April to June, compared to the first three months of the year before lockdown.

Figures published in March this year revealed that NHS Grampian was now in reach of meeting a national target for children and young people requiring support since opening the new centre.

But there are fears waiting lists will grow again as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Lynne Taylor has now called on the Scottish Government to provide more support to help mitigate the impact.

She said: “Nationally and locally we do expect there will be a spike in referrals of children and young people with mental health difficulties over the coming months.

“If our staffing levels remain the same and there is no further increase of support or funding nationally from the Scottish Government, it will be hard for CAMHS across the country to cope with the demand that is potentially going to be coming towards services in the coming months, but we’ll only know that as we track the data.”

She added that the closure of schools had also reduced the number of referrals made.

Dr Taylor added: “Normally we rely on information from schools and are in regular communication with teachers.

“We usually do school observations and the schools do questionnaires, but with them being shut it was harder to tackle the assessments during this time which might account for the drop in referrals.”

During the pandemic, a new centre named the Grampian Psychology Resilience Hub opened up as a place for people to contact if they were struggling with the impact of Covid-19 on their mental health.

And Dr Taylor said rising numbers of young people had been using the service which could help take the pressure off the CAMHS centre.

She said: “It’s an all-age service and is available to anyone living in Grampian, which includes children and young people.

“It supports anyone affected by Covid-19 and it’s been available since the first week of lockdown. People can self-refer and we’ve had people accessing that for support.

“They may not have been coming through CAMHS but in Grampian we have that service specifically related to the impact of coronavirus.

“And what we have seen is that referrals to the hub for children and young people, over lockdown, have steadily increased which is in a way almost protecting the CAMHS service.

“If anyone from the hub needed more support than it can provide then they can be referred to CAMHS for ongoing support.”

North-east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “From the start of this crisis our local health care services have been playing catch-up and a backlog in referrals will only make matters worse for the children that need care in the future.

“A decade of under-funding by the Scottish Government has put NHS Grampian among the worst health boards in Scotland for child mental health treatment, with only a half of patients being seen within the 18-week deadline, even before lockdown.

“This is a serious situation that needs immediate action but after years of ministers turning a blind eye to the north-east, I have absolutely no confidence in this incompetent Scottish Government to actually tackle this with the urgency that’s needed.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said stressed that mental health services were given £5.8 million of funding earlier in the year.

He said: “We have been working closely with all health boards to ensure that Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) continue throughout the pandemic but, with the impact on the capacity to see people face-to-face, emergency and urgent cases were prioritised during lockdown. Within the constraints of COVID-19 restrictions, health boards have responded to continue to treat significant numbers of children and young people in other ways, such as video conferencing to deliver care via the NHS Scotland approved Near Me platform.

“The decrease in new referrals has also enabled some boards to tackle the backlog and offer a large number of new appointments to patients who had been waiting more than 18 weeks. It is also encouraging to see that activity recovered quickly to pre-lockdown levels by June 2020, with almost 20% more new patients seen than in June 2019. Under this Government, CAMHS staffing has increased by 78%, and we continue to create new posts in this area as part of our wider £7m investment in mental health workforce development.

“We have also provided £5.8 million of additional funding to create new online support services and increase the capacity of existing ones, and launched the “Clear Your Head” campaign to help the population look after their mental health and well being during – and after – the coronavirus outbreak.”