Aberdeen clinic to become first in Scotland to legally prescribe cannabis

Cannabis is to be legally prescribed in Aberdeen from a private clinic – the first one in Scotland to do so.

London-based Sapphire Medical Clinic is to open up a clinic where people with conditions such as chronic pain and MS can receive cannabis in the form of oil, gel and flowers.

NHS Grampian have expressed concern about the impact it will have on GPs’ time, though Sapphire said they believe their practice will free up NHS time.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “There is the risk of significant GP time being utilised to provide clients access to this private healthcare.

“There is clear NHS Grampian guidance for prescribing following a private consultation.

“Any patient using private healthcare should be under no presumption that any medicines prescribed could or should be continued on the NHS.

“This would only occur where it is appropriate and available for NHS usage.”

Sapphire’s managing director Michael Sodergren said: “We believe that, far from adding work to GPs, our work will take the pressure off them as people will be able to seek advice from us rather from the NHS.”

He said the company was in talks with regulators with a view to setting up within the city.