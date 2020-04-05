Aberdeen climate group take cafe series online

An Aberdeen climate cafe series is set to go online next month.

Hosted by Aberdeen Climate Action, the initiative is a fun and informal way to learn more about projects happening in the north-east that empower and encourage sustainable living.

It will be an opportunity to interact with those who have made them happen.

Following a new online structure, the first session will be held on Tuesday May 5 from 7-9pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Called New Innovations in Energy and Heating, it will feature three expert speakers and discuss a variety of topics.

Managing director of Orbis Energy Innovations, Beena Sharma, will speak about cutting heat loss in granite walls.

Tero Luoma, managing director of Novus Elements, will discuss clean tech options.

All sessions are free and open to anyone.

The Zoom link will be made available to join at bit.ly/2xADYhO