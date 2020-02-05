Aberdeen climate change protest planned for Valentine’s Day

Students plan to hold a climate change protest in Aberdeen on Valentine’s Day.

The Aberdeen Student Climate Network is part of a growing nationwide movement demanding more be done to protect the planet.

Students from Aberdeen and Robert Gordon universities will gather with banners and slogans in front of Marischal College at around 11am.

There will be also be a banner making session on February 12.

The gathering will happen in co-ordination with YouthStrike4Climate and thousands of other students across the globe.

YouthStrike4Climate is a global organisation inspired by Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist from Sweden who began skipping school every Friday in 2018 to lobby the Swedish government into action on global warming.

Campaigners are fighting for a change to climate change policies.