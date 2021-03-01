Aberdeen City Libraries is to host its first virtual author event to mark International Women’s Day.

The council’s library service will mark the day with the event Wild Women: Magi Gibson and Gerda Stevenson in ‘virtual’ conversation.

Inspired by the theme of International Women’s Day, which is #ChoosetoChallenge, the event will see poets Magi and Gerda reading from a selection of their works and discussing what inspires them to write, their experiences and the women who have influenced the and their writings.

Poet Magi Gibson has published several full-length collections including Wild Women of a Certain Age and I Like Your Hat, while Gerda Stevenson is a poet, writer, playwright and actress.

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 8 at 12.30pm.

© Aberdeen City Council

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to celebrate International Woman’s Day 2021 with two such distinguished poets as Magi and Gerda.

“It’s really appropriate too, that this year’s theme #ChoosetoChallenge celebrates the female heroes of the pandemic such as healthcare providers carers, community organisers and innovators when we have so many great examples right here in Aberdeen.

“It’s equally fitting too that we are using our digital innovation in bringing the speakers and audience together online to celebrate innovators. As we have seen throughout lockdown and particularly at the recent Granite Noir 2021, we have been able to overcome the physical restrictions of the pandemic by attracting huge online audiences.”

Booking for this online event is free, however is essential.

To book, or for more information, contact Aberdeen City Libraries on 01224 652500 or email LibraryEvents@aberdeencity.gov.uk.

The event will be hosted on Microsoft Teams – attendees will be emailed further details and links upon booking.