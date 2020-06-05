Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership encourages people to recognise north-east volunteers

People in the north-east are being encouraged to nominate inspirational individuals, organisations and groups to mark Volunteers’ Week.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership has called for people to nominate inspiring volunteers, whether that be a family member, friend, organisation or care worker, to celebrate and praise them for the contribution that they make to communities and individuals across the region.

Volunteers’ Week runs until tomorrow and aims to raise awareness about the benefits of becoming a volunteer and the diverse volunteering roles that are available.

To nominate, visit Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership on Facebook.

For more information about becoming a volunteer or Volunteers’ Week, visit volunteersweek.org