Aberdeen City Council’s Berryden Corridor plans recommended for approval

New road and footpath plans as part of Aberdeen City Council’s Berryden Corridor Improvement Project have been recommended for approval.

The planning development management committee will hear a report on the formation of a road corridor between Ashgrove Road and St Machar Drive when it meets next week.

Planners have recommended councillors approve the proposals, which include forming a road with associated footways, cycle tracks, street lighting, drainage, landscaping, earthworks and associated works.

The Berryden Corridor Improvement Project is designed to address congestion and journey time caused by “junction pinch points” and the restricted width of the area.

Councillors are set to discuss the northern leg of the project, which will see a new roa formed in the space between the flats at Picktillum Place, Kittybrewster Square and Back Hilton Road.

A new junction would be created to the south of the Northern Hotel, while the road would continue between the rear of the flats at 54-104 Great Northern Road and Kittybrewster Police Station, before reconnecting to the Kittybrewster Roundabout.

It has been referred to the council as 18 objections have been received, including from the community council.

A report which will be discussed on Thursday states: “The Berryden Corridor Improvement project is a key element in the Council’s long-term strategy to reduce traffic within the city centre.

“The project would also alleviate congestion along the route and also at the Westburn Road / Hutcheon Street / Berryden Road junction, which is key to the success of the re-outing of traffic from the city centre.

“With the project complete, air pollution levels along the route would continue to be below objective levels and the measures which the project would allow to be implemented within the city centre would help improve air quality there.”