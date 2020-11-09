Aberdeen City Council’s approach to Covid-19 shortlisted for award

Aberdeen City Council has been shortlisted for a prestigious award for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The local authority is the only council in the UK and only Scottish organisation to be shortlisted for the Project Management Institute (PMI) UK National Project Award.

Aberdeen City Council was nominated by the public for its “Covid-19 remote, secure collaboration programme” which empowers employees to work from home, while maintaining services despite the impact of the pandemic.

Other projects shortlisted include Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine research and HM Revenue and Customs’ Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The PMI judging panel said the council’s project had a “significant and positive impact on the council and its citizens at this very challenging time.”

Council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “We are extremely honoured to have been nominated by the public and then shortlisted for this award. The calibre of the finalists is truly humbling.

“Our programme has been critical in keeping staff connected at a time of physical distancing, allowing us to continue serving the people of Aberdeen and offer support to our most vulnerable citizens during the pandemic.

“I’m really proud of how our staff have embraced new technology and ways of working in responding to the crisis, and we should all be grateful to them for their continuing efforts in the fight against Covid.”

There will be a public vote carried out in due course, which will shut in February 2021 with the winner announced the following month.