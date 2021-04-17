Aberdeen City Council backs Zero Waste Scotland’s anti-litter campaign

Aberdeen City Council has backed Zero Waste Scotland’s campaign Scotland is Stunning – Let’s Keep It That Way, which aims to inspire locals to enjoy the great outdoors without leaving litter.

Residents are being urged not to spoil the north-east countryside as the ‘stay in your local authority area’ restriction has now been lifted.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful” charity is also asking people not to throw litter out of their vehicles as prior to lockdown, more than 50 tonnes of litter was thrown onto Scotland’s roadsides each month.

People are also asked to park responsibly by moving on if a popular spot is particularly busy and not to park on verges as they could be blocking emergency vehicles or access for farmers, residents, employees, or countryside rangers.

Locals should also not stop at busy places as there is still a need to physically distance for Covid-19.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We live in a beautiful city with stunning parks and countryside areas, amid a wider area in Grampian with scenery among the best in the world.

“We’d ask people not to drop litter and either bin it or take litter home if bins are full, and also to check when they park they’re not blocking anyone or being inconsiderate.

“We all look forward to the country opening up again but want to ensure everyone does it in a safe and considerate way.”

As well as being an eyesore, the council wants to remind residents that dropping litter is a criminal offence.

Discarded waste can also be a danger to young children and animals, and it is estimated that 80% of marine litter washing up on our beaches started out on land.

Iain Gulland, Zero Waste Scotland chief executive, said: “People are understandably keen to enjoy everything Scotland has to offer this summer, and onwards. If you are camping, exercising, having a barbecue or just enjoying the scenery, have fun, but remember to bin what you don’t need or take it with you.

“I’m delighted Aberdeen City Council is getting involved in our campaign. Go home with happy memories and leave the Grampian area litter-free so others can do the same. We know Scotland is stunning, let’s keep it that way!”

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, added: “Litter levels across Scotland are unacceptable, and in many places are getting much worse.

“Alongside this campaign, we will continue to offer support to all those who have already stepped up to tackle this problem in their own communities with litter clean-ups and projects to improve and protect the places they care about.”