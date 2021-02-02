Council chiefs would be willing to provide funding for a new beach stadium if the Dons choose to remain in the city centre, it has emerged.

The Evening Express previously broke the news that AFC chiefs were in talks with Aberdeen City Council over the possibility of taking over land close to Pittodrie.

Now the Evening Express can exclusively reveal the local authority would be happy to pay a chunk of the building costs if the club opts to stay close to its spiritual home.

Talks between the club and the council are still at an early stage, and any move would be subject to approval from a number of council committees and a full planning process.

However, city leaders want the Dons to remain at the beach as part of radical proposals to regenerate the surrounding area.

A source close to Aberdeen City Council said: “It will need to go before committees and then it will need to go through the planning process so it will probably be a few years.

“However, from the club’s point of view they know the stadium at Kingsford isn’t going to happen any time soon.

“If something was to happen at the beach it would involve the council stumping up a fair bit of the costs. The administration aren’t against that because it would be such a good thing for the city as a whole.

“It would keep people in the city and the council feel they would get their money back from the economic benefits that would bring.”

Planning permission already exists for a stadium at Kingsford on the outskirts of the city, along with training and community facilities which opened in 2019 – but the Dons have admitted progress on the ground has “stalled” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closure of the Doubletree hotel on Beach Boulevard last year freed up land which was not previously available.

As well as a stadium, the local authority’s proposal for the site also includes a replacement for the Beach Leisure Centre and a new home for extreme sports facility Transition.

It is understood a significant financial incentive, such as a large portion of the building costs, would have to be on offer for the Dons to perform a U-turn on the planned move to Kingsford.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack previously said the club would be “open to the possibility” of exploring the beach site.

He said: “Should the regeneration of the beachfront, as part of a refreshed city centre masterplan be approved and progressed, the club would be open to exploring a potential new site, but everyone involved recognises that it’s still very early days.

“We will of course keep fans updated if and when there is something more substantive to explore.”