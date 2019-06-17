Monday, June 17th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen city council warns of possible flooding as heavy rain forecast

by Callum Main
17/06/2019, 1:27 pm
The council is warning of potential flooding in Aberdeen this afternoon.

Heavy rain is forecast to hit the city later today.

And Aberdeen City Council has warned this could lead to flooding in some areas.

A statement released on social media said: “Heavy rain is forecast for around 3pm in Aberdeen.

“This could lead to localised flooding due to the heavy rain we have already experienced over the past couple of weeks.”

In the last week parts of a major Aberdeen road was left underwater during prolonged heavy rain.

And fire crews were required to help divert water away properties in Buckie following flooding.

 

