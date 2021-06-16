Calls for bins to be installed at Aberdeen beauty spot following repeated littering

Bins are to be installed at Inchgarth Reservoir ahead of the summer season in an attempt to put an end to littering and vandalism.

There are currently only dog waste bins available at the popular Aberdeen beauty spot.

This came following a plea from north-east MSP Liam Kerr, who contacted Scottish Water, the owners of the reservoir.

He has previously spoken out about litter issues at the reservoir and feared that the summer months would only cause them to continue if something wasn’t done.

Mr Kerr said: “The recent spate of incidents have been completely unacceptable, having a detrimental effect on the environment while making it hazardous for dog walkers and passers-by.

“We have already seen the littering and vandalism issues which have occurred in recent months and we haven’t reached the height of summer yet. This is why the situation must be addressed now not later.”

In his letter to Scottish Water expressing his concerns, Mr Kerr highlighted the fact that litter has been a recurring issue at the reservoir and asked for more bins to be made available.

In a response, a spokesman from Scottish Water said they would be approaching Aberdeen City Council to explore the possibility of more bins being installed on the site.

He said: “At present, I understand that a bin for dog waste is provided at the site entrance and emptied regularly by Aberdeen City Council. There is not currently provision for other litter and we have approached the council to explore on what basis a litter bin could be provided and emptied at the same location.

“Our local team do visit the site regularly and identify when littering and other anti-social behaviour has taken place. We want to work with the local community to look after the site, and to avoid littering and other issues escalating, but there are limits to what we can do while continuing to support access for the great majority of responsible visitors.”

Beauty spots across the north and north-east are suffering as visitors fail to properly dispose of their litter.