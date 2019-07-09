Aberdeen City council urged to ditch £115,000-a-year director post

Calls have been made to scrap a £115,000 director post at Aberdeen City Council.

Frank McGhee quit his £115,000-a-year role as director of commissioning in March following a period of suspension.

He was hired by the local authority in December 2017 to head up commissioning as part of a radical restructure intended to eventually save £125 million over five years.

But since his suspension – the reasons for which remain unclear – the post has remained vacant.

Opposition councillors are calling for the position to be scrapped entirely but the ruling Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and Independent administration said they won’t be “rushing into making any decisions”.

Alex Nicoll, the SNP resource spokesman, said: “It’s now a number of months since the administration told us they would provide a route forward yet the silence has been deafening.

“It’s clear, given their lack of action, that the post is obviously not required so they should take the opportunity to scrap it.

“This sensible course of action would save the council the best part of £150,000 this year alone – perhaps the administration could put some of that towards actually cutting grass and filling potholes across our city.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill also supports the proposals.

He said: “I’m delighted the SNP agreed with what we proposed in March. We proposed getting rid of a director post given there was one vacant.

“The Liberal Democrat group have been asking for some time what is happening.

“Our staff deserve clarity and the people of Aberdeen deserve clarity. Our view is that we can lose that post, we can lose it permanently.”

But, hitting back, Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “As the SNP are aware, matters relating to staffing is a matter for the chief executive.

“The next update on the operational activities around the TOM are due to be discussed in March 2020 by all councillors.

“We look forward to scrutinising the chief executive’s update report then before rushing into making any decisions that would renege on our commitment to change management within the organisation.”

In his role, Mr McGhee was responsible for ensuring all the services provided by the council met local authority priorities.

Aberdeen City Council adopted a new target operating model as part of a massive transformation of the local authority as it looked to slash £125m from its budget over the next five years. As part of this, 370 posts were cut at the council in a bid to save £10.3m.

The cash-strapped local authority has adopted a raft of measures aimed at reducing costs to help bridge a funding gap of £41.2m.

Council chiefs have been blasted for axeing grass cutting in some areas of Aberdeen due to “severe” financial constraints.