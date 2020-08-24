Aberdeen City Council urge householders to visit DIY stores for flood prevention items

Aberdeen City Council are urging residents to stock up on flood prevention items.

The local authority have had several people asking at their Tullos depot for sandbags.

However, they do not supply sandbags to residents unless their home is at immediate risk of flooding.

Instead, they urged people to buy sandbags from DIY stores or other anti-flooding devices such as door stops or air brick stops online.

This comes as the Met Office warned of the risk of flooding along the north-east coast tomorrow.

Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, warning fast-flowing and deep floodwater could pose “a danger to life”.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We only provide sandbags to residents when their home is at immediate risk of flooding.

“Due to sandbags being available to householders during the flooding a couple of weeks ago, several people have been asking at our Tullos depot for them today.

“People can buy sandbags from DIY stores or other anti-flooding devices such as door stops or air brick stops online as it is the building owner’s responsibility to prevent flooding to a building.

“We would highly encourage people in flood risk areas to be prepared with such measures.”