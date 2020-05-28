Aberdeen City Council unveils path out of coronavirus lockdown

City leaders have unveiled plans on how they will lead Aberdeen through a gradual lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Earlier today, the Scottish Government confirmed the country would move into the first phase of a “route map” out of lockdown.

The first stage involves gradual changes, with physical distancing and hygiene measures in place.

Aberdeen City Council’s response includes the reopening of recycling centres, while grass cutting services will also resume.

Schools will begin to prepare to reopen in August, with a blended model of teaching to be in place. Pupils will spend part of the time learning in school and will study at home for the remainder.

Class sizes will be significantly reduced to accommodate social distancing.

The role of teachers will include curriculum-setting, lesson preparation and creation of class rotas.

Recycling centres across the city will resume operations from next week.

Facilities at Hazlehead, Bucksburn and Tullos will operate normal summer opening hours from 10am to 7.45pm Monday-Friday and 9am to 7.45pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Tullos centre will be shut on Wednesdays.

Physical distancing measures will be in place, and the range of material being accepted has been reduced to support these.

Grass-cutting will resume from Monday, with priority areas such as open leisure spaces and cemeteries identified.

More outdoor activity will also be permitted under the first phase, and people will be allowed to sit in parks as long as they are socially distanced.

Temporary measures will be introduced on streets in the city to allow people to walk, cycle and queue for buses and shopping. These include pedestrianisation, pavement-widening, temporary bike lanes and one-way walking systems.

Work on the new measures is to begin in the coming days.

Some restrictions to businesses will also be relaxed, and construction contractors will be able to focus on tasks which maintain physical distancing.

The council has pledged to work with bodies including Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive to ensure measures are adhered to.

Council co-leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “Our response to Phase 1 is aligned with government guidance and seeks to protect people and the place as we start on what will be a challenging journey in the weeks and months ahead.

“For the council this involves reinstating services where we can – and today we are sharing details – while considering the impact on us as an institution and of course our customers and staff.

“Today is about very much looking forward. By working together and continuing to respect the necessary rules on physical distancing, we can begin to start to build back better.”

Co-leader Jenny Laing added: “I am sure people will welcome the chance to again use public outdoor spaces for recreational purposes, the reinstatement of some key services in the community, and some businesses beginning to restart.

“What matters most is that we do this in a safe fashion by continuing to follow national guidance, accepting this will be a gradual process, requiring patience and understanding.

“The council will share updates on our website and via social media as they become available, and I would urge everyone to familiarise themselves with the changes and to follow our channels as we move through the route map.”

A Scottish Government review will be conducted every three weeks to decide whether to move to the next phase.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: