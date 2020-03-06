Aberdeen City Council to write to Government about impact of Universal Credit

An Aberdeen city councillor is to write a letter to the Scottish and UK governments regarding the effects of Universal Credit in Aberdeen.

An update on the situation in the city, including those in rent arrears who receive Universal Credit, was given to the operational delivery committee yesterday.

John Wheeler will write to the governments after receiving up-to-date figures from the council.

In 2018-19 rent arrears were £4,017,948 with 8,019 tenants in arrears, while in 2019-20 the figure has risen and was given as £5,946,013 with 12,062 tenants in arrears.

Those who had to re-apply after Christmas due to holding temporary jobs also strains services.

Neil Carnegie, communities and housing area manager, said: “Around 41% of universal credit claimants receive payment directly from the benefits. It places more strain on us because we need to know what payments are coming in.”