Aberdeen city council to lead tribute to workers

Aberdeen City Council is to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day later this month.

The worldwide awareness day falls on April 28 and was introduced as a day of remembrance for those who have lost their life at work or suffered work-related injury or illness.

The Town House Union flag will be lowered to half-mast and the Marischal Square atrium and leopard statue Poised will be lit up purple, the designated colour for IWMD.

Aberdeen City Council workers will also be asked to observe a minute’s silence at 11am on April 28.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “Aberdeen City Council staff and other workers across the city are playing an integral part in this international effort and we, along with our trade union partners, are extremely proud to pay a special tribute to their selfless endeavours.”