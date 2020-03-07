Aberdeen City Council to give school inspection support

Aberdeen City Council will provide support to schools to help them meet recommendations put forward following inspections.

A report to the city’s educational operational delivery committee, which will meet next week, states inconsistencies have been found in relation to approaches to learning, teaching and assessment across the city.

However, the report states current approaches to quality improvement – which includes the development of a standardised approach across the city – is leading to improvements.

It reads: “There is clear evidence that the approach being taken to support early learning and childcare settings is realising improvement.

“The appointment of locality leads over the last year has significantly added capacity to the team.

“Inspections continue to be monitored so that learning is shared.”