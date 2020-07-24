Aberdeen City Council to extend emergency childcare service

The council has extended its emergency childcare provision into August in order to meet demand in Aberdeen.

Emergency childcare hubs were created across the city in March in response to the Covid-19 outbreak as support for key worker families and other families in need of a childcare provision.

The service will be extended until August 7 and will ensure families, who still meet the requirements, have access up until the new school year begins the following week.

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “This is good news for families; we felt it was important to provide parents and children with continuity up until our schools re-open.

“Although many parents have now accessed alternative childcare provision outside of our emergency provision we still have a steady, albeit reduced, demand and so it makes sense to continue in order to minimise disruption to those families still requiring the provision”.

It comes after the response to yesterday’s Educational Continuity Direction from the Scottish Government which allows local authorities to either halt provision on July 31 or use their discretion to continue with emergency provision up until the re-opening of schools for the new term.

Aberdeen’s schools are to open on week commencing August 10 in line with schools across Scotland