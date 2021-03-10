Aberdeen City Council to administer £173,000 in grants for childcare providers

More than £170,000 in grant funding is being administered by Aberdeen City Council to support childcare providers.

The second round of the temporary restrictions fund will be handed out by the local authority, to help childcare providers in the private, voluntary and not-for-profit sectors, including out-of-school care providers.

It is aimed to help mitigate against the loss of private income as a result of complying with the current public health guidance around Covid-19.

There will also be an additional support grant element that all day care of children’s services and out of school care providers will be able to apply for.

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery vice convener Councillor Tauqeer Malik said: “All of our childcare providers are really valued not just by parents and families but by Aberdeen City Council and we will do everything to support them through the restrictions that the Covid-19 pandemic has placed upon their important role.”

Round two of the funding is available whether childcare providers were opened again in February or not, while settings that have remained closed continuously are eligible for the additional support grant.

The temporary restrictions fund can be applied for by services which were open for key worker and vulnerable childcare from February 1-26, and they can claim for each of the weeks they remained open in February.

This also includes settings that could have reopened from February 22 for all children under school age.

The size of grants ranges from £190 to £3,720, and depends on its registered capacity with the Care Inspectorate.

Applications can be completed online at https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19/temporary-restrictions-fund-childcare-providers

The last day for submissions is April 1, with more information available on the council’s website.