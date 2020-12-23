Aberdeen City Council thanks staff for Covid-19 response

Aberdeen City Council has thanked everyone who has been involved in its response to the coronavirus pandemic over the past nine months.

Staff from the local authority gave their heartfelt thanks in a new video, which also outlined the raft of support that has been put in place over the period to help support residents.

It has been responsible for ensuring support from the Scottish Government reaches those who need it, through business grants and schools hubs.

So far this year, the council said it has given out 7,500 crisis care grants, which come to the value of more than £250,000, and almost 3,000 business grants – more than £26 million handed out the city’s firms in support.

It also stated that 2,744 business advice queries had been answered, 1,725 council tax adjustments made and 4,431 meal vouchers issued.

Before schools welcomed pupils back again, hub provisions were available for the children of essential key workers – such as healthcare staff, to ensure that they could continue to do their jobs and their children would not miss out on education while their peers were being taught remotely.

More than 12,000 attendances were recorded at school hub provisions, which also gave free on site meals.

A total of 2,358 virtual school helpline calls were also made, with 2,000 of those relating to school meals.

A focus was also made on volunteers, which helped to keep residents going, especially when a proportion of the vulnerable population was shielding.

There has been 7,000 volunteers city-wide, as well as 1,500 staff volunteers at Aberdeen City Council.

A total of 5,720 food parcels were issued with more than 100 volunteers assisting, 349 people were supported with medication deliveries and there are 80 per-week ongoing food deliveries.

As well as this, there have been 5,800 calls made to shielded patients, 900 shielded patients receiving ongoing support, 1,300 households visited and assistance given, more than 23,000 calls to coronavirus crisis lines and 358 pets looked after.

As a whole, Aberdeen City Council has spent more than £15 million revenue expenditure on its coronavirus response so far.