Aberdeen City Council supports care experienced young people with rent scheme

A rent support scheme set up for Aberdeen City Council tenants has assisted care experienced young people to take up further education.

Care experienced young people who are tenants with the local authority have been supported to enroll in higher or further education through the scheme, by removing an element of financial pressure from them.

The scheme was agreed at a meeting of full council in March, with an update given to the operational delivery committee this month.

Those who qualify for rent support are identified and assessed by the council’s youth team.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener councillor John Wheeler said: “The provision of this rent support scheme for care experienced young people in Aberdeen should contribute to an increase in the numbers completing studies, by removing an element of financial pressure from them.

“The scheme will also be beneficial in alleviating uncertainty created both by the reliance on a student bursary being the main source of income and ameliorating the absence for some, who, unlike their non-care experienced peers, do not have the safety net of a network of family or alternatively supportive relationships.

“As a consequence of this, many care experienced young people are at lifelong disadvantage in terms of social mobility and equality of experience and therefore opportunity.

“It is fantastic to hear the scheme has been a success and I hope it goes from strength to strength.”