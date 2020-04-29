Aberdeen City Council supports campaign to tackle domestic abuse during lockdown

Aberdeen City Council is raising awareness of sources of help for people affected by domestic abuse during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council, as part of Aberdeen’s Violence Against Women Partnership, is highlighting the issue via a social media campaign and a dedicated webpage which provide details of support networks and contact numbers to report abuse.

Councillor Claire Imrie, Aberdeen City Council’s mental health spokeswoman, said: “Domestic abuse in any form is a harrowing experience for its victims, potentially leaving both mental and physical trauma.

“During the current pandemic lockdown, sufferers and potential victims may feel more isolated and at risk than ever.

“That is why we are working with our partners to highlight ways of reporting abuse.”

For further information, visit communityplanningaberdeen.org.uk/domesticabuse/