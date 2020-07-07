Aberdeen City Council says it is ‘well placed’ to come out of lockdown

Aberdeen City Council has said it is “well placed” to emerge safely from the coronavirus lockdown.

Scotland is expected to enter phase three of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown, which gradually eases the restrictions on residents.

It will bring a further relaxation on rules around movement and services, while maintaining physical distancing to ensure Covid-19 is minimised.

The local authority has been implementing measures in the city centre as part of its Spaces for People project, ensuring that people can sit outside, as well as queue and pass each other on busy streets safely.

It has stressed the measures are being carried out to protect public safety.

Council co-leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “We have been able to respond quickly to the opportunities presented by the route map because we have prepared for recovery.

“We recently approved a Socio-Economic Rescue Plan aimed at supporting local businesses and we are working in partnership to deliver it, which will include capitalising on the move to Phases 3 and 4.”

Meanwhile, fellow council co-leader Jenny Laing added: “A combination of hard work, foresight and incisive decision-making has allowed Aberdeen to lead the way in responding to the route map.

“Our Spaces for People project was one of the first in Scotland and has reinvigorated the city centre by promoting safe movement. I am enormously proud of our efforts to date and of the role the public has played in helping us move forward as a city.”