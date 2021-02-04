Aberdeen City Council receives award for working group

Aberdeen City Council has been given an accolade for its work on empty homes.

The local authority received an Outstanding Service award at the 10th annual Scottish Empty Homes Conference, which was held this week.

It was given for the exceptional partnership working that uses a joined-up approach to use empty homes in the city.

The council’s Empty Homes Service Working Group consistently responds to changes in demand for housing and identifies any other associated risks which impact on its delivery.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council’s housing spokeswoman, said: “It is testament to outstanding partnership working that has led to our Empty Homes Service Working Group receiving this national recognition and award.

“The working group’s members employ best practices and ideas which suit Aberdeen’s needs. They also support the use of technology and a problem-solving approach to help foster self-service and give empty homeowners the options to decide on the best use of their properties. This in turn allows for appropriate returns and contributes positively to the housing supply needs of the city.”

Shaheena Din, national project manager for the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership, added: “I am delighted for all of this year’s awards winners. In difficult circumstances, they have all shown an incredible willingness to go above and beyond to help bring empty homes back in to use.

“The Covid-19 pandemic shows how important it is going to be in coming years to continue that hard work and we look forward to seeing what everyone involved in bringing empty homes back in to use will achieve in the next 12 months.”