Aberdeen City Council to provide free school meals over the summer holidays

Aberdeen City Council will continue to provide free school meals over the summer holidays.

The local authority has moved to reassure parents that this provision will continue for eligible children until schools reopen in August.

This will take the form of supermarket vouchers which were introduced in response to the enforced closure of schools since March.

Parents are provided with a weblink in order to access a fortnightly voucher worth £25 which can be redeemed at the supermarket chain of their choice.

In addition to the vouchers, catering will also be provided during the summer break at Orchard Brae School and childcare hubs across the city which the council opened to help children and young people particularly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Councillor John Wheeler, Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: “The health and wellbeing of our children and young people is an absolute priority for us.

“We are committed to continuing with the voucher system, as well as catering at our childcare hubs, over the summer months so that no child is disadvantaged.”