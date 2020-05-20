Aberdeen City Council praised for support given to school pupils

A local authority has received praise for the work it has carried out supporting young people in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council has been congratulated by Education Scotland for its efforts during Covid-19.

More than 2,400 Chromebooks and iPads have been provided to families to support home learning, to ensure every child without a device at home can access the support.

It also aims to provide connectivity to its most vulnerable families, ensuring they can take part in regular check-ins with teachers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Gayle Gorman, Her Majesty’s chief inspector of education and chief executive of Education Scotland, said: “With the ever-changing situation with Covid-19, it is a challenging time for everyone and we recognise the pressure that teachers, local authorities and children are facing during this difficult time.

“The work which Aberdeen City Council has been doing is an excellent example of how authorities can adapt to a completely new way of working to ensure that learning continues for children and young people.

“I want to thank the council, the teachers and the support staff for demonstrating this commitment to providing the best for our young people.”

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, added: “We are working hard to ensure that learning can continue at home for all our pupils and our teachers have been exemplary in their dedication and the support they have given at this challenging time.”