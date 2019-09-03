Aberdeen City Council pledges support for HIV initiative

Aberdeen City Council has pledged its support for an initiative in support of HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Councillors agreed yesterday to join the worldwide network of cities working in partnership by signing the Paris Declaration.

The aim is to have all seven Scottish cities signed up, with Aberdeen joining Glasgow in committing to the aims.

These include a focus on reducing stigma and discrimination related to HIV to zero, along with zero HIV-related deaths or new transmissions by 2030.

The motion was put forward by Councillor Sarah Duncan who told colleagues there was still “lots of stigma and myths around HIV”, adding 50% of people diagnosed with HIV in the city are diagnosed late.

HIV Scotland chief executive Nathan Sparling said it was “great news” that Aberdeen had agreed to sign up to the initiative.