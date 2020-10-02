Aberdeen City Council named UK’s best local authority

Aberdeen City Council has been named the best local authority in the UK – having been recognised for the “brave, bold and imaginative” response to the oil downturn.

The only Scottish nominee for the gong at the Municipal Journal Achievement Awards, Aberdeen was named the winner at the online ceremony today.

Judges said the local authority had an “impressive story to tell” about the city’s changing economic context and about the “bold steps” being taken to deliver an “unprecedented transformation”.

This, they highlighted, was coming through a “pioneering” capital programme and significant investments in the social and cultural future of its communities.

Council co-leaders Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden told of the their “immense pride” at the “thrilling” announcement.

Mr Lumsden added: “The last financial year was one in which many of our flagship projects came to life and judges recognised our investment in the place as well as people as the key to our success.”

The Municipal Journal is an online management journal covering local authorities and its annual awards have been described as one of the major events in the public sector calendar.

Its local authority of the year award recognises success across a council, rewarding strong performance in major services, innovation, relationships between officials and councillors and financial stewardship.

Council chief executive Angela Scott said: “To win The MJ Achievement Awards for local authority of the year is a fantastic recognition of the efforts made by our staff in serving the people of Aberdeen.

“We are delighted to have received recognition for transforming how we do our business through our journey to implement our target operating model.

“I’d like to express my thanks to all council staff for all that they do every day on behalf of the city and for the part they have played in the recognition we have received today.”

Aberdeen could yet receive more recognition, as it remains the only Scottish name in the running for council of the year in the annual Local Government Chronicle Awards.

Winners will be announced later this month.