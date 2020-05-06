Aberdeen City Council make donation to Covid-19 support fund

Aberdeen City Council has agreed to donate £100,000 to help with efforts to deal with impact of Covid-19.

Members of the urgent business committee backed the cash allocation from the local authority’s common good fund for the Aberdeen Covid-19 Emergency Hardship Fund.

It followed a motion put forward by council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing, which was approved unanimously by the committee.

The emergency Covid-19 Hardship Fund was launched last week by The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust in Aberdeen in partnership with The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council.

The aim of the fund is to raise much-needed cash for Aberdeen-based registered charities to help individuals, families and communities across the city experiencing severe financial hardship as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

City council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “Providing support to communities and the most vulnerable people within them has been at the heart of how Aberdeen City Council has responded to coronavirus since the lockdown started on March 24.

“Today’s agreement by this council to donate £100,000 from the common good fund to the Aberdeen Covid-19 Emergency Appeal, will enable registered charities in the city access crucial financial support to help individuals, families and communities in desperate need as a result of the coronavirus.

“By working together, we can ensure that those in need get the support they urgently require during these extraordinary times.”

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett, on behalf of the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust said: “When the Common Good Fund was created 700 years ago in 1319, it was for the purpose of using it to benefit the people and communities in Aberdeen. Today’s announcement by Aberdeen City Council to donate £100,000 from the Common Good Fund to go to this special Covid-19 Hardship Fund, is a wonderful excellent example of why the Common Good Fund exists.

“Launched only last week the Covid-19 Hardship Fund got off to a flying start but I would urge businesses, associations and private individuals to support this appeal and donate whatever they can now. Together we can make a difference.”