Aberdeen City Council lends support to people’s right to have a home

Aberdeen City Council has reaffirmed its support of a charity’s campaign to have people’s right to a decent home enshrined in law.

Shelter Scotland launched the campaign last year after a YouGov survey found that 88% of people in Scotland agreed that everyone should have the legal right to a safe, secure and affordable home.

A further 76% supported a new law being created to ensure it happened.

The local authority unanimously agreed to sign up to the campaign at a meeting of full council earlier this year, and is currently building 2,000 new council houses across the city in order to provide more affordable accommodation.

Aberdeen City Council housing spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “We believe everyone should have the right to a decent, affordable home and that’s why we have signed to show support for Shelter Scotland’s ‘Are You With Us’ campaign.

“Aberdeen City Council has a strong relationship with Shelter Scotland, and we are glad to be able to reaffirm our support for this campaign at a critical time of year. We are acutely aware of the need to provide a warm home and support for those who, for whatever reason, find themselves homeless.

“Despite the ongoing restrictions in place due to Covid-19, it is important that anyone who requires homeless assistance gets in touch with our services, which will remain open throughout the festive period.”

The council operates a homeless service, with access to help and support and temporary accommodation to people who are eligible.

Its homelessness helpline can be contacted on 0800 917 6379, and it operates a 24-hour service, including public holidays.