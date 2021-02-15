Aberdeen City Council lends support to childcare providers with new fund

Aberdeen-based childcare providers who are currently only permitted to operate for vulnerable children or those of key workers have been urged to apply for cash from a government funding pot.

The Temporary Restrictions Fund (TRF), provided by the Scottish Government and administered by Aberdeen City Council, will make temporary financial support available to eligible childcare providers.

The aim of TRF is to help them cope with the loss of private income incurred to comply with the current public health guidance in response to Covid-19.

Aberdeen City Council is administering £175,000 of grant funding to support childcare providers operating in the city.

The government funding is available for private, voluntary as well as not-for-profit sectors, and includes out-of-school care providers.

The level of grant available is based on each setting’s registered capacity with the Care Inspectorate. The size of grants available to applicants are between £575 and £2,800.

A ‘childminding service’ currently caring for 12 or more children at a time, and those registered with the Care Inspectorate as being ‘day care of children’ and ‘private or voluntary/not-for-profit’ services can apply.

Grants will be allocated to childcare providers who were open for key worker and vulnerable children over the restrictions period from 4 – 29 January 2021.

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, councillor John Wheeler said: “Covid-19 restrictions continue to present economic as well as social challenges, and the fund will offer much-needed support for childcare providers.

“Their services are essential not just for families with young children across the city, but in helping us all carry on our respective work and so maintain normal routines as far as possible.”

The fund has now opened for applications and can be accessed by clicking here.

The last day for submitting a grant application is Monday, March 1.