Aberdeen City Council launches new business support fund

A new business support fund will be available for Aberdeen businesses impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

Aberdeen City Council has been given £1.3m in funding to distribute on behalf of the Scottish Government in the city.

The discretionary business support fund is aimed to mitigate any short term issues experienced by businesses struggling as a result of the coronavirus restrictions in place since October.

Local smaller and micro-businesses in the area are being given priority, with one-off grants of £3k given to sole traders, partnerships or limited companies with no employees, and a one-off £5k payment to businesses registered as employers.

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “We are pleased to be able to distribute this much-needed funding to support businesses that are facing immense pressures during these challenging times and would encourage any business that meets the funding criteria to apply to the new discretionary fund.”

For more information on full criteria of those eligible, or to apply, visit: https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-discretionary-business-fund

The discretionary business support fund is separate to the strategic framework business fund, which is also being administered by Aberdeen City Council.

The new fund is aimed at those businesses which have not been able to access the strategic framework business fund, or any other business grant funds provided by the Scottish Government.