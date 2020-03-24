Aberdeen City Council launches emergency helpline during coronavirus outbreak

A free emergency telephone helpline to prioritise support to most vulnerable and at-risk customers during the coronavirus outbreak has been launched in Aberdeen.

Members of the emergency helpline team will provide welfare and financial advice to those unable to obtain help from their existing support networks.

The line will also be able to help with scenarios such as what to do if you are struggling to get food or pay bills.

Similar advice and information are also available on issues such as housing, health, food, heating, finance and schools on the coronavirus page of the Council’s website, which is being regularly updated.

The telephone number 0800 0304 713 will be staffed from 8am-6pm Monday to Friday from today until further notice.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: