Aberdeen City Council launch funding scheme to support cultural projects

Organisations, community groups, charities and individual artists in Aberdeen can apply now for funding to host creative and cultural activities.

Aberdeen City Council has opened up applications for the Creative Funding Awards which will not only support groups put on activities, but also help the wider arts scene recover from the pandemic.

A total of £185,000 is being set aside for the fund.

A wide range of projects can apply for a share, including performances, exhibitions, networking events or even something completely new and innovative.

The city council’s culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said: “As we recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic, more than ever Aberdeen City Council recognises the importance of investing in the arts, and this latest funding makes it easier than ever to access vital funds to enable cultural projects to happen in the city.”

‘We’ve seen over the last few years how important this funding is’

In recent years the Creative Funding scheme has been granted to festivals, community groups, brand new arts organisations and support for projects run by individual artists and established organisations.

Mrs Boulton added: “We’ve seen over the last few years how important this funding is for allowing artists and organisations to create work in the city and increasing the quality of life for everyone in Aberdeen.”

In 2019/20 alone it supported 49 projects across the city involving 567 volunteers, 3,100 participants and more than 41,000 audience members.

These projects included music being brought to at risk residents in care homes, events celebrating local legend Stanley Robertson and Ten Feet Tall‘s ‘pay what you can’ performances, which removed the financial barriers of the theatre industry.

How to apply

The first round of funding opened today and can be applied for on the council website.

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 18 at 5pm. Applicants will be told if they were successful in gaining funding by Friday, July 30.

Organisations, charities and community groups are eligible for up to £10,000 of funding, while individuals can apply for up to £2,000. There are 10 individual awards up for grabs this year, and the funding must go towards the delivery of activity, projects or artistic development.

Mrs Boulton hopes the funding will make a difference in the arts sector: “We hope the funding will be just as popular as in previous years, showcasing the immense creative talent to be found here in Aberdeen and supporting culture to continue developing despite the impact of the previous year.”