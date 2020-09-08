Aberdeen City Council joins forces with BP in bid to slash emissions and hit climate targets

Council chiefs have joined forces with a major energy firm to help reduce emissions and help the city meet its climate targets.

Bosses at Aberdeen City Council have agreed a partnership with BP which will see the two parties work together to help the local authority achieve its recently-approved Net Zero Vision.

The project aims to reduce emissions and turn Aberdeen into a “climate-positive” city.

The agreement with BP will see the council work with the firm’s experts in low-carbon energy systems, mobility and technology.

A number of areas will be explored as part of the partnership, including expanding the city’s successful hydrogen bus scheme.

It will also explore ways to improve the efficiency of buildings and energy-from-waste opportunities.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “We are delighted to be embarking with BP on the next phase of Aberdeen’s drive to support local, national and international climate change targets.

“Our credentials are second to none for the deployment of ground-breaking technology in addressing climate change – the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, Hydrogen Aberdeen and the first bus fleet and refuelling infrastructure in the UK.

“The council and BP have the same goals in reducing our carbon footprint and working with bp provides a major opportunity for Aberdeen to progress our plans.

“Our operations include areas such as transport, district heating, buildings and waste, while BP is a world leader in energy, and has a significant innovation and research and development base for us to draw on and learn from.”

William Lin, BP executive vice-president regions, cities and solutions, said: “Over the next decade we expect to partner with 10-15 cities globally to provide innovative, integrated ‎and decarbonised energy solutions at scale to help achieve their goals of net zero emissions.

“We are privileged to be the partner for city of Aberdeen on its journey to achieving its carbon reduction ambition.

“Aberdeen is a leading energy city in the UK and the world, with whom we share a long history. We are committed to bringing our capabilities in integrating and developing energy systems coupled with the city’s local expertise, knowledge and insights to make a sustainable impact for the citizens of Aberdeen and the surrounding region.”

Aberdeen is just the second city in the world, after Houston, to sign up to such a partnership with BP.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden added: “We are facing unprecedented economic challenges, and, at the same time, must respond to climate change.

“We are implementing a major transformation programme in response to this and today’s announcement is an indication of the confidence in Aberdeen that major businesses have. The relationship will consolidate the city’s position on the international stage.

“It aligns to the work of the World Energy Cities Partnership and it is a reflection of Aberdeen’s global reputation that along with Houston. We are the first two cities that BP is working with as part of its commitment to support decarbonisation in cities.”

Peter Mather, BP’s senior vice-president for Europe and UK, said: “Aberdeen is an impressive, forward-thinking city where for more than 50 years bp has developed a strong and successful relationship through our North Sea operations.

“This new agreement with Aberdeen City Council is the natural evolution of our relationship, working together as we each pursue our net zero ambitions. It also reaffirms BP’s commitment to Aberdeen and to working collaboratively to drive the region towards net zero.”