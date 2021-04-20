Aberdeen City Council invest in green energy tech for council houses

Aberdeen City Council is embarking on a scheme which will see low-carbon and energy-efficient technology installed in 100 council homes.

Solar panels, heat pumps and battery storage systems will all be installed, with the aim of demonstrating how green innovations are a viable route to net-zero carbon emissions for the social housing in the UK.

All of the upgrades will be carried out at no cost to the tenants or landlords, and it is hoped the new technology will both improve comfort and lower energy costs for residents.

Running the project is Glasgow-based firm SMS plc, who have partnered with Aberdeen City Council to deliver the changes to the homes.

The scheme will receive £2.2m from the Government’s newly launched Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Demonstrator to get the work done.

The installation phase of the new technology is expected to create 39 local jobs, and is scheduled for completion in December 2021.

In the months following, the energy performance will be monitored for six months to measure effectiveness.

Sean Keating, head of new energy systems at SMS, said: “By creating an expected 39 jobs locally through the initial trial phase of the scheme, our project additionally looks to demonstrate how – when delivered at scale – investment in green infrastructure can support the Government’s agenda to level up regional economic growth.

“Indeed, above all this project is about creating a more sustainable future: one that ensures affordable comfort in our homes, reduces fuel poverty, creates jobs, and ultimately protects our environment amidst climate change.”