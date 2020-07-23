Aberdeen City Council in running for local authority award

Aberdeen City Council is in the running to scoop the title of best local authority in a national award.

The council has been named as a finalist in the Local Authority of the Year category of The MJ (Municipal Journal) Achievement Awards 2020, it was announced today.

Aberdeen is the only Scottish authority to have been shortlisted for the national award celebrating achievements in local government.

The other finalists include Adur and Worthing Councils, Bristol City Council, London Borough of Redbridge, Salford City Council and Thurrock Council.

The nomination is the second national recognition this year, being the only Scottish council in the running for Council of the Year in the annual LGC (Local Government Chronicle) Awards 2020.

The LGC Awards ceremony has been delayed from March until October 28 due to the pandemic.

The council has also been shortlisted in the LGC Community Involvement and Campaign of the Year categories.

Chief executive Angela Scott said: “To be shortlisted in The MJ Achievement Awards for Local Authority of the Year is a fantastic endorsement of the ambitious work being done by Aberdeen City Council and our innovative plans for the future.

“It is also recognition for the marvellous efforts by the thousands of city council staff who work tirelessly for the citizens of Aberdeen.”

Council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “During a period of stark public sector challenges, financial constraints and economic uncertainty, Aberdeen City Council has led from the front.

“The council is driving the most significant period of transformation in the city’s history, radically enhancing the built environment through a £1billion capital programme and driving social and cultural change with significant investment in communities, education, arts and events.”

Council co-leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden added: “Unprecedented change is being underpinned by the most ambitious and comprehensive redesign of the council’s structure and approach to service delivery ever undertaken.

“We are embracing innovation in demand management to build the council of the future and become an exemplar local authority.”

Judging will take place early September and will be hosted by Green Park, the sponsors of the Local Authority of the Year category.

Winning the award not only allows local authorities to be recognised for the delivery of their services over the last 12 months, but it also allows them to share their expertise with their peers.

Each category is judged by influential commentators from the private and public sectors giving their organisation the chance to illustrate its ability, ingenuity and performance.

The winners of this year’s MJ Achievement Awards will be revealed at a special virtual ceremony held at 2pm on October 2.