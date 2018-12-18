Aberdeen City Council hit out at almost £60 million cuts to grant

Aberdeen City Council’s co-leaders hit out at the Scottish Government for cutting the authority’s general revenue grant by almost £60 million in three years.

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “The public of Aberdeen, business leaders, trade unions, CoSLA, and third sector leaders must all unite in condemning Derek Mackay MSP for the way in which he is treating Aberdeen City.

“It is a fact that for the budget in 2016-17 Aberdeen City Council received by way of general revenue grant £117.541m for 2019-20, the general revenue grant has fallen to £57.038m – a cut in the grant of over £59.503m.”

Mr Lumsden added: “This financial settlement puts Aberdeen City Council’s residents at real risk of seeing cuts to services.

“Derek Mackay has acted in the most callous of manner preferring to divert Aberdeen’s residents hard-earned money to local authorities in the central belt rather than help Aberdeen through its economic difficulties.”

Councillor Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “It is clear from the financial settlement that Derek Mackay MSP and the SNP do not care about protecting public services in Aberdeen, otherwise our general revenue grant would not be reduced by over 50% in the last three years.

“Derek Mackay is certainly acting like Ebenezer Scrooge as he is a miser when it comes to providing Aberdeen City Council with a fair settlement.”

Mrs Laing added: “It is incumbent on all politicians who represent citizens of Aberdeen to come together to force Derek Mackay to think again on this miserly settlement and I call on Councillor Flynn and Councillor Yuill to put party politics to one side and get behind the administration in seeking a better and fairer settlement for our citizens.”