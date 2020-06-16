Aberdeen City Council gears up for easing of lockdown restrictions

Aberdeen City Council is gearing up for the anticipated easing of coronavirus restrictions later this week.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expect to set out the second part of the Scottish Government’s four phase plan to lift some of the conditions on Thursday.

Since entering phase 1 of the process at the end of May, the local authority has been involved in restarting some of its services including reopening recycling centres, grass cutting and road repairs.

Council bosses say work is taking place to safely resume activities in the city centre and map out how children will be able to return to school on August 11.

The local authority said the phase 2 changes could include more outdoor working and the further resumption of key support services in the community.

All of these would be subject to appropriate physical distancing and hygiene measures.

Council co-leader councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “The route map provides a guide to how restrictions might be lifted but as with Phase 1 not everything will happen on day one.

“It is important that we move through each of the phases in a measured manner to avoid a resurgence of the disease and have been working behind the scenes with partners to ensure that can happen.”

Council co-leader councillor Jenny Laing said: “As we prepare for Phase 2, the council continues to drive ahead with our response to Phase 1.

“We have just published our overarching local phased delivery plan for schools and this will now enable individual plans to be produced and published for all our establishments.

“In the city centre our interventions are allowing us to help businesses get back to work and people to once again enjoy all that Aberdeen has to offer.

“We all want to complete this journey – but must do so safely.”

Details about Aberdeen City Council’s efforts to resume some of the services can be found here https://bit.ly/3e8iNnv