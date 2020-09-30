Aberdeen City Council extends guaranteed interview scheme for people brought up in care

Aberdeen City Council has backed a permanent scheme to offer young people with experience of the care system guaranteed interviews for jobs.

The local authority’s Staff Governance Committee agreed to extend the programme at a meeting yesterday.

Since July 2019 it has guaranteed care experienced young people an interview for apprenticeship roles with the council.

Committee convener, councillor Yvonne Allan, said they were “delighted” to be able a helping hand to those with a care background.

She said: “I am delighted that we have agreed to make guaranteed interviews a permanent feature of our commitment to care experienced young people, strengthening our offering as corporate parents and helping ensure that the young people in our care are not disadvantaged when it comes to employment opportunities.

“I would also like to commend all staff involved in these developments for all their hard work in providing care experienced young people with invaluable and easily-accessible resources to help them in entering or continuing in the job market.”

Other city council support initiatives in place for young people include a Modern Apprenticeship programme established within the council providing ‘learn as they earn’ opportunities which provide skills, knowledge and a formal qualification.

A mentoring, coaching and ‘buddying’ scheme is also in place for Modern Apprentices with 45 young people currently benefiting from Council staff experience.

The council has also established a Young Employee Network comprising employees from across the local authority – including care experienced young people – aged between 16 and 24.

The network allows young people to share and gather views on their employment experience and involve them in the creation of new initiatives.