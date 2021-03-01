Aberdeen City Council events to focus on young people’s mental health

Aberdeen City Council are launching a series of virtual events to support the health and wellbeing of children.

The Stronger Families series of online sessions are being run by the council’s Integrated Children and Family Services team.

They have joined forces with NHS Grampian’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, Police Scotland, Aberdeen Counselling and Information Service (Youth) and Crew.

They are aimed at the parents and carers of young people between primary seven and third year at secondary school.

The first one begins on Thursday at 7pm and will focus on the theme of teenage brain development.

More of the virtual gatherings will take place throughout March with additional focused events in April and May.

Councillor M.Tauqeer Malik, Aberdeen City Council’s vice-convener for education operational development, said: “The health and wellbeing of our children and young people are of paramount importance to us and we know that these can be difficult times for them.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted everyone’s lives and none more so than those of our young people.

“The uncertainty of the lockdown can bring about feelings of isolation and loneliness in young people and our series of webinars are designed to help parents and carers to develop means of further supporting their children through the pandemic and beyond.

“The sessions are free and cover a wide range of topics on mental health and wellbeing issues including stress, worry, loneliness and drug awareness issues.

“I would encourage parents and carers who are interested in taking part to register as soon as possible.”

To book a space in any of the sessions, visit: https://glo.li/3kaKUXf