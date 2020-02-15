Aberdeen City Council encourage residents to use green billing scheme

Aberdeen City Council is encouraging residents to join an environmentally friendly scheme.

Bill payers are being urged to sign up for council tax e-billing, which allows tenants to receive and view bills electronically instead of through the post.

Those registered will receive an email when they have a new bill and can access it instantly and securely through a self-service account.

It is hoped the move will help the local authority to save paper and reduce printing and postage costs.

To sign up, users will firstly need to set up a council tax self-service account and activate it by clicking a link in an email sent by the council.

Once it has been created, users will need to answer some security questions to confirm their identity.

For more information, visit Aberdeen City Council online.